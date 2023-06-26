Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    3rd Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peter Eilen 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Allan S. Chiu, right, the outgoing commanding officer of 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and Lt. Col. Wesley A. Tucker, the incoming commanding officer of 3rd Intel Bn., III MIG, congratulate each other during a change of command ceremony at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peter J. Eilen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 01:42
    Photo ID: 7882681
    VIRIN: 230623-M-CI305-1144
    Resolution: 7814x5212
    Size: 25.67 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Intelligence Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peter Eilen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Formation
    Okinawa
    Marines
    Change of Command
    3rd Intel Bn.

