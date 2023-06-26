Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit Ministry Team and volunteers cook Kimchi for people in need of assistance. [Image 3 of 5]

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The 1st Signal Brigade Unit Ministry Team and local volunteers from Pyeongtaek City came together to cook kimchi for the elderly and others who need assistance at Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Pfc. Minjo Cheon).

    This work, Unit Ministry Team and volunteers cook Kimchi for people in need of assistance. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

