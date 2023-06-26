The 1st Signal Brigade Unit Ministry Team and local volunteers from Pyeongtaek City came together to cook kimchi for the elderly and others who need assistance at Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Pfc. Minjo Cheon).
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 21:03
|Photo ID:
|7882583
|VIRIN:
|230612-A-TX409-7687
|Resolution:
|4240x2384
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unit Ministry Team and volunteers cook Kimchi for people in need of assistance. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT