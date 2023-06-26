The 1st Signal Brigade Unit Ministry Team and local volunteers from Pyeongtaek City came together to cook kimchi for the elderly and others who need assistance at Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea on June 13, 2023. (Photo by Pfc. Minjo Cheon).

Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Unit Ministry Team and volunteers cook Kimchi for people in need of assistance.