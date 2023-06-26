Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-23 hosts USNA and NROTC midshipmen, June 22. [Image 2 of 9]

    HSC-23 hosts USNA and NROTC midshipmen, June 22.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230622-N-VD554-1102 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (June 22, 2023) – Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Aiden Hovren, center, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, gives a tour of an MH-60S Knighthawk to U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. June 22, 2023. HSC-23 is an expeditionary MH-60S Knighthawk and MQ-8B Fire Scout helicopter squadron that supports deployed Pacific Fleet warships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    USNA
    HSC23
    Midshipmen
    NROTC
    FlyNavy

