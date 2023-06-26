Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-23 hosts USNA and NROTC midshipmen, June 22. [Image 1 of 9]

    HSC-23 hosts USNA and NROTC midshipmen, June 22.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    230622-N-VD554-1128 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (June 22, 2023) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Noah Boggs, center left, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, teaches U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen about aircrew survival equipment on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. June 22, 2023. HSC-23 is an expeditionary MH-60S Knighthawk and MQ-8B Fire Scout helicopter squadron that supports deployed Pacific Fleet warships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    USNA
    HSC23
    Midshipmen
    NROTC
    FlyNavy

