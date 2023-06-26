HSC-23 hosts USNA and NROTC midshipmen, June 22.

230622-N-VD554-1128 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (June 22, 2023) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Noah Boggs, center left, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, teaches U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen about aircrew survival equipment on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. June 22, 2023. HSC-23 is an expeditionary MH-60S Knighthawk and MQ-8B Fire Scout helicopter squadron that supports deployed Pacific Fleet warships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

