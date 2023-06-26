HSC-23 hosts USNA and NROTC midshipmen, June 22.

230622-N-VD554-1033 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. (June 22, 2023) – U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen tour an MH-60S Knighthawk, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, on Naval Air Station North Island, Calif. June 22, 2023. HSC-23 is an expeditionary MH-60S Knighthawk and MQ-8B Fire Scout helicopter squadron that supports deployed Pacific Fleet warships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)
