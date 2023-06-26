Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds rock Davenport [Image 20 of 29]

    Thunderbirds rock Davenport

    DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Davenport, Iowa, June 23-25, 2023. 2023 marks the Thunderbirds’ 70th anniversary and the team is slated headline 63 shows across 32 different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 15:09
    Photo ID: 7882174
    VIRIN: 230624-F-IH091-1005
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: DAVENPORT, IA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds rock Davenport [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Iowa
    air show
    Davenport
    Air Force

