Thunderbirds rock Davenport

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Davenport, Iowa, June 23-25, 2023. 2023 marks the Thunderbirds’ 70th anniversary and the team is slated headline 63 shows across 32 different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

Date Taken: 06.24.2023
Location: DAVENPORT, IA, US