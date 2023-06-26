Thunderbirds rock Davenport

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Davenport, Iowa, June 23-25, 2023. 2023 marks the Thunderbirds’ 70th anniversary and the team is slated headline 63 shows across 32 different locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
