BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY

Col. Brett A. Ayvazian, commander of the Blue Grass Army Depot, presents BGAD security guard William O’Brien a commander’s coin as a thank you for O’Brien’s quick and heroic actions during an early morning traffic accident at the depot on January 20, 2023. (Photo by William Ritter, Blue Grass Army Depot Public Affairs Office)

