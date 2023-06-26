Col. Brett A. Ayvazian, commander of the Blue Grass Army Depot, presents BGAD security guard William O’Brien a commander’s coin as a thank you for O’Brien’s quick and heroic actions during an early morning traffic accident at the depot on January 20, 2023. (Photo by William Ritter, Blue Grass Army Depot Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7881784
|VIRIN:
|230202-A-HE070-9603
|Resolution:
|1623x2100
|Size:
|402.28 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY [Image 5 of 5], by Willliam D. Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT