    BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY [Image 4 of 5]

    BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY

    RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Willliam D. Ritter 

    Blue Grass Army Depot

    Col. Brett A. Ayvazian, commander of the Blue Grass Army Depot, presents BGAD security guard William O’Brien a commander’s coin as a thank you for O’Brien’s quick and heroic actions during an early morning traffic accident at the depot on January 20, 2023. (Photo by William Ritter, Blue Grass Army Depot Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 13:29
    VIRIN: 230202-A-HE070-9603
    Location: RICHMOND, KY, US 
    Bravery
    Commanders Coin
    Security Guard
    BGAD

