    BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY [Image 3 of 5]

    BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY

    RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Willliam D. Ritter 

    Blue Grass Army Depot

    Blue Grass Army Depot security camera’s capture the moment of impact when a civilian semi-trailer truck crashed into a nature gas line outside the BGAD’s gate on January 20, 2023. The arrow show’s BGAD’s security station at its gate where security guard William O’Brien was stationed at the time of the incident. O’Brien ran to the accident scene and extracted the injured driver. (Photo by Blue Grass Army Depot Security Office)

    wreck
    bravery
    heroic
    security guard
    natural gas
    BGAD

