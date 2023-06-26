BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY

Blue Grass Army Depot security camera’s capture the moment of impact when a civilian semi-trailer truck crashed into a nature gas line outside the BGAD’s gate on January 20, 2023. The arrow show’s BGAD’s security station at its gate where security guard William O’Brien was stationed at the time of the incident. O’Brien ran to the accident scene and extracted the injured driver. (Photo by Blue Grass Army Depot Security Office)

