BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY

A damaged civilian semi-trailer sits idle outside the Blue Grass Army Depot after its driver fell asleep, ran a red light, and crashed into a natural gas line. BGAD security guard William O’Brien raced to the crash site and extracted the injured driver while natural gas and diesel fuel were pouring out. (Photo by Blue Grass Army Depot Security Office)

