    BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY [Image 1 of 5]

    BRAVE SECURITY GUARD RISKS HIMSELF TO BRING A STRANGER TO SAFETY

    RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Willliam D. Ritter 

    Blue Grass Army Depot

    A damaged civilian semi-trailer sits idle outside the Blue Grass Army Depot after its driver fell asleep, ran a red light, and crashed into a natural gas line. BGAD security guard William O’Brien raced to the crash site and extracted the injured driver while natural gas and diesel fuel were pouring out. (Photo by Blue Grass Army Depot Security Office)

