Capt. Sarah Baermann receives the 901st Military Police Detachment guidon from U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Christopher Tomlinson during a change-of-command ceremony June 21 at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall. Baermann took command of the 901st and 88th Military Police Detachments from outgoing commander Capt. James Martin during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 22:23
|Photo ID:
|7880744
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-WO296-5955
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|785.29 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, USAG Japan welcomes new commander of 88th, 901st Military Police Detachments [Image 2 of 2], by Momoko Shindo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
