USAG Japan welcomes new commander of 88th, 901st Military Police Detachments

Capt. Sarah Baermann receives the 901st Military Police Detachment guidon from U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Christopher Tomlinson during a change-of-command ceremony June 21 at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall. Baermann took command of the 901st and 88th Military Police Detachments from outgoing commander Capt. James Martin during the ceremony.

