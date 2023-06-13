From left, Capt. James Martin, outgoing commander of the 88th and 901st Military Police Detachments; Col. Christopher Tomlinson, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander; and Capt. Sarah Baermann, incoming detachment commander, stand at attention during a change-of-command ceremony June 21 at Camp Zama, Japan.
This work, USAG Japan welcomes new commander of 88th, 901st Military Police Detachments [Image 2 of 2], by Momoko Shindo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Japan welcomes new commander of 88th, 901st Military Police Detachments
