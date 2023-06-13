Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan welcomes new commander of 88th, 901st Military Police Detachments [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Japan welcomes new commander of 88th, 901st Military Police Detachments

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Momoko Shindo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    From left, Capt. James Martin, outgoing commander of the 88th and 901st Military Police Detachments; Col. Christopher Tomlinson, U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander; and Capt. Sarah Baermann, incoming detachment commander, stand at attention during a change-of-command ceremony June 21 at Camp Zama, Japan.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    change of command
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    88th Military Police Detachment
    901st Military Police Detachment

