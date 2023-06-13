USAG Japan welcomes new commander of 88th, 901st Military Police Detachments

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – U.S. Army Garrison Japan welcomed a new commander for the 88th and 901st Military Police Detachments during a June 21 change-of-command ceremony at Kizuna Hall here.



Capt. Sarah Baermann, who had been assigned as the Garrison’s chief of police, assumed command of the detachments from Capt. James Martin during the ceremony.



USAG Japan commander Col. Christopher L. Tomlinson thanked Martin for his leadership of the detachments and welcomed Baermann into the new leadership role.



“It is my honor to recognize the contributions made by Captain James Martin, who served as the commander as we brought both of these detachments back under the Garrison,” Tomlinson said. “I personally want to thank Captain Martin for all of the long hours and hard work he put into welcoming our MPs back and integrating them into the team.”



Tomlinson explained that getting to serve as the commander of both detachments provided a unique opportunity, and Martin succeeded in leading his team to “protect the Soldiers, civilians, Japanese employees and family members of the U.S. Army in Japan.”



Tomlinson thanked Martin for leading his Soldiers through five VIP missions, 12 combined-arms training events, multiple open-post events with tens of thousands of visitors, seven large-scale operational training exercises, five installation disaster and emergency response exercises, and more.



“As you can see, James has been ruthless in execution, integrating with every directorate and tenant organization to facilitate mission readiness and support to the community,” Tomlinson said. “His focus was always first and foremost on our most important asset—our people.”



Tomlinson also welcomed Baermann into her new role, stressing that she is “no stranger to the Garrison.”



“Sarah, I’m glad you were able to gain valuable experience and exposure to the Garrison as our chief of police. Those experiences have obviously helped prepare you for your new duties,” Tomlinson said. “You are a proven leader that has already demonstrated your talents and leadership. I have no doubt that you are going to do a great job. You’ll be leading your Soldiers on a crucial mission.”



During his final remarks, Martin thanked both Tomlinson and Lt. Col. Brian Pilch, director of Emergency Services, for giving him the chance to lead the detachments.



“You saw fit to give me the opportunity that I requested,” Martin said. “It was an awesome opportunity and I will be forever grateful for getting to lead Soldiers again.”



He also personally thanked the Soldiers who comprise the detachments.



“Commanders at the end of the day cannot be successful without Soldiers and [noncommissioned officers],” Martin said. “Your consistent efforts, willingness to improve, and dedication to protecting the Camp Zama community ensured that not only the unit approved, but also kept the Garrison and the populace safe. Thank you.”



Baermann said it was an honor getting to take command in Japan, describing it as a “full circle.”



“I was born here in Japan … because my parents were called to serve in Niigata as volunteer missionaries,” she said. “I am here today to serve the Army, my community, and my Soldiers because of how my parents inspired me with their lives of service.”



Baermann said she has been able to watch Martin’s hard work with the detachments, and that she was excited to join the team.



“James, thank you for handing me a great team,” she said. “Your hard work has paid off. I am incredibly happy to transition to a new role and to work alongside you all as your commander.”

