    US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 1 of 3]

    US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia

    MEDAN, INDONESIA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Kleine, U.S. Embassy Jakarta deputy chief of mission (right), discusses B-52H Stratofortress capabilities with U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Kinker, 23rd Bomb Squadron weapons officer (right), during an aircraft tour at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. Kinker and other Airmen deployed with the 23rd Bomb Squadron were in Indonesia participating in bilateral military training, the first of its kind to see U.S. Air Force B-52s operate from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia
    US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia
    US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia

    Bomber Task Force

