Michael Kleine, U.S. Embassy Jakarta deputy chief of mission (right), discusses B-52H Stratofortress capabilities with U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Kinker, 23rd Bomb Squadron weapons officer (right), during an aircraft tour at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. Kinker and other Airmen deployed with the 23rd Bomb Squadron were in Indonesia participating in bilateral military training, the first of its kind to see U.S. Air Force B-52s operate from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7880069 VIRIN: 230622-F-WV456-1142 Resolution: 6870x4580 Size: 17.32 MB Location: MEDAN, ID Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.