US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia

Michael Kleine, U.S. Embassy Jakarta deputy chief of mission, tours the bomb bay of a U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. Kleine visited Airmen deployed to Indonesia in support of bilateral training exercises, which marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

