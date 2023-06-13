Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 3 of 3]

    US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia

    MEDAN, INDONESIA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Michael Kleine, U.S. Embassy Jakarta deputy chief of mission (left) addresses U.S. Airmen deployed to Indonesia in support of bilateral training exercises at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. This deployment of U.S. Airmen and B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s had operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

    This work, US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bomber Task Force

