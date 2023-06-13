Michael Kleine, U.S. Embassy Jakarta deputy chief of mission (left) addresses U.S. Airmen deployed to Indonesia in support of bilateral training exercises at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. This deployment of U.S. Airmen and B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s had operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2023 21:39
|Photo ID:
|7880071
|VIRIN:
|230622-F-WV456-1353
|Resolution:
|7365x4910
|Size:
|18.15 MB
|Location:
|MEDAN, ID
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
