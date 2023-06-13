US Embassy Jakarta official visits US Airmen deployed to Indonesia

Michael Kleine, U.S. Embassy Jakarta deputy chief of mission (left) addresses U.S. Airmen deployed to Indonesia in support of bilateral training exercises at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 22, 2023. This deployment of U.S. Airmen and B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, marked the first time U.S. Air Force B-52s had operated from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

