Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Donovan Kelley, from Pittsburg, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, replaces the cross-deck pennant on the flight deck, June 22, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 19:25 Photo ID: 7880023 VIRIN: 230622-N-TL968-1156 Resolution: 4790x3193 Size: 1.88 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.