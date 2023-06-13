Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Alex Williams, from Houston, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, signals to an F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the “Black Lions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, on the flight deck, June 22, 2023. VFA-213 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of CVW-8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    TL968

