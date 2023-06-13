Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Dynasty Hermie, from Charlotte, North Carolina, assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, operates a tow tractor on the flight deck, June 22, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 19:25 Photo ID: 7880022 VIRIN: 230622-N-TL968-1147 Resolution: 4832x3221 Size: 1.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.