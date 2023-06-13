114th FW supports Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Cleveringa, detachment commander with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, prepares for take off prior to a training sortie during Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
