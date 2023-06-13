Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th FW supports Air Defender 23 [Image 3 of 8]

    114th FW supports Air Defender 23

    GERMANY

    06.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Brendon Zubrod, right, a pilot with the 175th Fighter Squadron, 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, receives his preflight brief during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 7879952
    VIRIN: 230619-Z-LQ671-1292
    Resolution: 6044x4029
    Size: 10.03 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th FW supports Air Defender 23 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th FW supports Air Defender 23
    114th FW supports Air Defender 23
    114th FW supports Air Defender 23
    114th FW supports Air Defender 23
    114th FW supports Air Defender 23
    114th FW supports Air Defender 23
    114th FW supports Air Defender 23
    114th FW supports Air Defender 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ACE
    National Guard
    MCA
    114th Fighter Wing
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT