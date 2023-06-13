114th FW supports Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Judson White, left, an avionics specialist with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National guard, debriefs pilots with the 175th Fighter Squadron, following a training sortie during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Jagel Airfield, Germany, June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

