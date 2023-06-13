Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Marines holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    5th Marines holds change of command ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Steele, the outgoing commanding officer of 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Steele relinquished command of 5th Marines to Col. Brian Mulvihill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 21:11
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    Blue Diamond
    5th Marines
    change of command
    1st MARDIV

