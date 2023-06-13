5th Marines holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks to Marines and families during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Col. Christopher Steele relinquished command of 5th Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, to Col. Brian Mulvihill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

