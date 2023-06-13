5th Marines holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Garett Kirkby, left, the sergeant major of 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, presents the regimental colors to Col. Christopher Steele, the outgoing commanding officer of 5th Marines, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Steele relinquished command of the regiment to Col. Brian Mulvihill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

