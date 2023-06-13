U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Justin Ballinger, right, 60th Operations Group commander, as he assumes command during the 60th OG Change of Command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 23, 2023.

