U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, passes the guidon to Col. Justin Ballinger, right, 60th Operations Group commander, as he assumes command during the 60th OG Change of Command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 23, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7879000
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-BS362-2329
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th OG Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT