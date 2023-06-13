U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, pins a decoration on Col. Charles Throckmorton IV, 60th Operations Group commander, during the 60th OG Change of Command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 23, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7878998
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-BS362-2299
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th OG Change of Command, by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS
