    60th OG Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    60th OG Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, pins a decoration on Col. Charles Throckmorton IV, 60th Operations Group commander, during the 60th OG Change of Command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 23, 2023.

    This work, 60th OG Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

