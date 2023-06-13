Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th OG Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    60th OG Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Operations Group stand in formation during the 60th OG Change of Command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 23, 2023. During the ceremony Col. Charles Throckmorton IV relinquished command to Col. Justin Ballinger. The ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th Century where the command flag was passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 16:34
    Photo ID: 7878996
    VIRIN: 230623-F-BS362-2229
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.62 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th OG Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

