U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Operations Group stand in formation during the 60th OG Change of Command ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 23, 2023. During the ceremony Col. Charles Throckmorton IV relinquished command to Col. Justin Ballinger. The ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th Century where the command flag was passed to the individual assuming command in the presence of the entire unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 16:34 Photo ID: 7878996 VIRIN: 230623-F-BS362-2229 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.62 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th OG Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.