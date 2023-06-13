Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony

Rear Adm. Richard V. Timme, the former Eighth District Commander, transfers command of the Coast Guard 8th District to Rear Adm. David C. Barata, Eight District Commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 23, 2023. A change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition conducted before the assembled crew, as well as honored guests and dignitaries to formally demonstrate the continuity of the authority within a command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Perkofski)

