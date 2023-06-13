Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Rear Adm. Richard V. Timme, the former Eighth District Commander, salutes the national ensign during the national anthem during a change-of-command ceremony at the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 23, 2023. Timme originally took command of the Eighth District in June 2021 and retired after 32 years of service following the change of command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Perkofski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7878775
    VIRIN: 230623-G-KL910-1027
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    Change of command
    District 8
    Admiral Timme
    Admiral Barata

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT