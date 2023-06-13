Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony

Rear Adm. Richard V. Timme, the former Eighth District Commander, salutes the national ensign during the national anthem during a change-of-command ceremony at the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 23, 2023. Timme originally took command of the Eighth District in June 2021 and retired after 32 years of service following the change of command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Perkofski)

