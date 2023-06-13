Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard presents the colors during a change-of-command ceremony at the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 23, 2023. A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Perkofski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 14:59
    Photo ID: 7878776
    VIRIN: 230623-G-KL910-1250
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    Change of command
    District 8
    Admiral Timme
    Admiral Barata

