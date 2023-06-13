Coast Guard 8th District holds change-of-command ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard presents the colors during a change-of-command ceremony at the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, June 23, 2023. A change-of-command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Perkofski)
