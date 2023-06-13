230622-N-US256-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 22, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) simulate fighting a fire during a general quarters drill, Jun. 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, a training evolution that ensures pilot proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)
