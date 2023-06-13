Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230622-N-XE013-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 22, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ruben Billescas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), pulls line from a torpedo warning system, June 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, a training evolution that ensures pilot proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Ruiz)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 10:19
    Photo ID: 7878074
    VIRIN: 230622-N-XE013-1022
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 912.92 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

