230622-N-XE013-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 22, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ruben Billescas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), pulls line from a torpedo warning system, June 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, a training evolution that ensures pilot proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Ruiz)

