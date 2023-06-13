230622-N-XE013-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 22, 2023) Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ruben Billescas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), pulls line from a torpedo warning system, June 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, a training evolution that ensures pilot proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 10:19
|Photo ID:
|7878074
|VIRIN:
|230622-N-XE013-1022
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|912.92 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
