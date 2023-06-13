Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 9 of 10]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bayley Foster 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230622-N-US256-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 22, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class John Villa, right, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), explains on-scene leader duties to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jacquelyn Bowerson during a general quarters drill, Jun. 22, 2023. The George H.W. Bush is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications, a training evolution that ensures pilot proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Bayley Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

