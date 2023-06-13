Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100 ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon [Image 6 of 7]

    100 ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Kamp (left) And Maj. Jonah Guajardo (right), 100th Air Refueling KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft pilots, celebrate their final, or fini flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 21, 2023. The fini flight, an Air Force tradition celebrating pilots' departure from a unit or the last time they fly an aircraft, is marked by removal of patches and spraying the pilot with water or sparkling cider. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

