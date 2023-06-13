100 ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyler Loselein, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, provides fuel to a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft assigned to U.S. Air Naval Station Keflavik Base, Iceland, over the North Sea region at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 21, 2023. Boom operators ensure effective fuel transport by operating the boom pod between the refueling and receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

