100 ARW refuels U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft provides aerial refueling to a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft assigned to U.S. Air Naval Station Keflavik Base, Iceland, over the North Sea region, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 21, 2023. The 100th Air Refueling Wing is the sole permanent air refueling wing across the European theater and provides critical support across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

