1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment Commander, Lt. Col Jared Carpenter, briefs his units plan for the upcoming Field Training Exercise (FTX) during the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) at Camp Roberts, Calif., June 22, 2023, as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) annual training.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 23:45
|Photo ID:
|7877142
|VIRIN:
|230622-Z-ZJ128-1004
|Resolution:
|8640x4864
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CLACKAMAS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
