Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training [Image 3 of 4]

    Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Col. Philip DeMontigny, Commander of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), evaluates the terrain model during the 41st IBCT's Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) at Camp Roberts, Calif., June 22, 2023, as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) annual training.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 23:44
    Photo ID: 7877141
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-ZJ128-1003
    Resolution: 5037x3831
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 
    Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training
    Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training
    Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training
    Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41st IBCT
    Camp Roberts
    xctc
    ORARNG
    Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR)
    Brigade TOC operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT