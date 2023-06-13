Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT Commences Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) to Kick Off Intensive Field Training Exercise (FTX) as Part of XCTC Annual Training

Camp Roberts, June 22, 2023 - The Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) embarked on their Combined Arms Rehearsals (CAR) today, marking the start of their intense Field Training Exercise (FTX). As an integral part of their extended eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) annual training, this comprehensive exercise brings enhanced training resources to the brigade, surpassing the scope of a typical National Guard annual training.



Under the leadership of Col. Philip DeMontigny, Commander of the 41st IBCT, the brigade's leaders engaged in the CAR, fine-tuning their tactics, coordinating maneuver and fire support, optimizing intelligence and logistics, and enhancing their communication. The CAR serves as a vital rehearsal for the major operations that will take place during the upcoming FTX.



When commenting on the importance of the CAR DeMontingny said, "Most of us are visual learners, some of us are not and can learn just by reading, but I think seeing it in sequence and then having the ability to ask questions and refine our plan is important."



With the FTX as the focal point, the 41st IBCT will demonstrate their commitment to becoming a more cohesive and lethal fighting force. Through this intensive training, the brigade aims to strengthen the units readiness to engage and defeat any enemy threatening the freedoms of the American people. As citizen soldiers and proud members of the Jungleers, they embody the Oregon National Guard's motto, "Always Ready, Always There," dedicating themselves to protecting and serving their community and state.



The FTX is a critical component of the 41st IBCT's XCTC annual training, designed to provide a heightened level of training resources beyond the traditional National Guard annual training. This comprehensive exercise offers realistic and challenging scenarios, simulating combat conditions and fostering a unified, battle-ready force. Over the next three days, the Jungleers will face demanding situations, putting their combat skills, teamwork, and operational capabilities to the test.



The Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team remains steadfast in maximizing their training experience during the FTX as part of their XCTC annual training. Their dedication to excellence ensures they are always prepared to confront any mission or operational challenge that lies ahead. Through this immersive training, the Jungleers strengthen their cohesion, refine their combat skills, and enhance their overall readiness, reinforcing their position as a capable and lethal force.



