    Debris Removal [Image 6 of 6]

    Debris Removal

    AGAT, GUAM

    06.05.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Debris Removal Planning and Response Team and the 1st Navy Mobile Construction Battalion Seabees conduct debris translocation for the public safety of Agat Village, Guam, June 6. In partnership with the Guam Naval Base and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE continues emergency response operations following Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 21:43
    VIRIN: 230605-A-RY318-4325
    TAGS

    Seabees
    USACE
    FEMA
    Debris Removal
    Typhoon Mawar

