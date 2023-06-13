Petty Officer 2nd Class Hunter Vinton, a Naval Seabee carpenter, takes a photo during debris translocation following Typhoon Mawar’s landfall in Agat, Guam, June 6. The 1st Navy Mobile Construction Battalion and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conduct debris translocation for the public safety of Agat Village. In partnership with the Guam Naval Base and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE continues emergency response operations following Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 21:44 Photo ID: 7877000 VIRIN: 230605-A-RY318-4149 Resolution: 3633x5451 Size: 2.66 MB Location: AGAT, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Seabee [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.