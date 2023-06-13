The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Debris Removal Planning and Response Team and the 1st Navy Mobile Construction Battalion Seabees conduct debris translocation for the public safety of Agat Village, Guam, June 6. In partnership with the Guam Naval Base and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, USACE continues emergency response operations following Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 21:44 Photo ID: 7877003 VIRIN: 230605-A-RY318-4217 Resolution: 5203x3469 Size: 2.11 MB Location: AGAT, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Debris Removal [Image 6 of 6], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.