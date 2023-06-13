Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sinajana Guam [Image 3 of 3]

    Sinajana Guam

    SINAJANA, GUAM

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    A view of the village of Sinajana, Guam, June 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been working to help residents of Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7876983
    VIRIN: 230618-A-RY318-3294
    Resolution: 5205x3334
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: SINAJANA, GU 
    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar

