A view of the village of Sinajana, Guam, June 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been working to help residents of Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7876983
|VIRIN:
|230618-A-RY318-3294
|Resolution:
|5205x3334
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|SINAJANA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sinajana Guam [Image 3 of 3], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS
