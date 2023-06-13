Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sinajana Site Visit [Image 1 of 3]

    Sinajana Site Visit

    SINAJANA, GUAM

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    (From left to right) FEMA representatives Camille Schuetze, and Phillip Hammersla, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Japan District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chelsey O’nan, and FEMA representative Shawn Hubbell pose for a photo during a visit to Sinajan, Guam, June 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been working to help residents of Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7876980
    VIRIN: 230618-A-RY318-3191
    Resolution: 5005x3048
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: SINAJANA, GU 
    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar

