Sinajana Site Visit

(From left to right) FEMA representatives Camille Schuetze, and Phillip Hammersla, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Japan District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chelsey O’nan, and FEMA representative Shawn Hubbell pose for a photo during a visit to Sinajan, Guam, June 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been working to help residents of Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

