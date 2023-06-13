Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sinajana Site Visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Sinajana Site Visit

    SINAJANA, GUAM

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, sits down with Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, and FEMA representative Shawn Hubbell to talk about the ongoing recovery efforts in Sinajan, Guam, June 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been working to help residents of Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2023
    Location: SINAJANA, GU 
    This work, Sinajana Site Visit [Image 3 of 3], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sinajana Guam

    USACE
    FEMA
    Typhoon Mawar

