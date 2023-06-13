Sinajana Site Visit

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman, sits down with Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, and FEMA representative Shawn Hubbell to talk about the ongoing recovery efforts in Sinajan, Guam, June 19. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been working to help residents of Guam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Army photo by Robert DeDeaux)

