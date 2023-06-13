A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, takes off in support of a bilateral military training exercise at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. Bomber deployments and operations like this provide opportunities to train and work with allies and partners in joint and combined operations and exercises. This particular training flight marked the first time a U.S. Air Force B-52 had taken off from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.22.2023 20:10 Photo ID: 7876848 VIRIN: 230621-F-WV456-2370 Resolution: 6074x4049 Size: 10.85 MB Location: MEDAN, ID Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First-ever US Air Force B-52 flight takes off from Indonesia [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zade Vadnais, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.