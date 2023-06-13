Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First-ever US Air Force B-52 flight takes off from Indonesia [Image 2 of 4]

    First-ever US Air Force B-52 flight takes off from Indonesia

    MEDAN, INDONESIA

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, takes off in support of a bilateral military training exercise at the Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, June 21, 2023. Bomber deployments and operations like this provide opportunities to train and work with allies and partners in joint and combined operations and exercises. This particular training flight marked the first time a U.S. Air Force B-52 had taken off from Indonesian soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zade Vadnais)

